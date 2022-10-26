Netflix Introduces New Faces for ‘Elite’s Season 7 Renewal

The highly anticipated Season 6 of ‘Elite’ hasn’t even been released yet, and Netflix already dropped another good news, which is the Spanish series’ renewal for a seventh season!

The streaming platform has yet to release an official announcement regarding the said renewal, but the show’s official Instagram account recently shared a teaser video of the new and familiar faces that will be joining ‘Elite’ Season 7.

And yes… Omar Ayuso will be reprising his role as Omar Shanaa in the upcoming season!

The post’s caption read:

“Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 watch out for a surprise.”

Aside from Ayuso, the actors and actresses introduced in the video are Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verdú.

As of this writing, it remains unknown what the new cast members’ characters will be playing, and we’ll just have to wait for more news about them. That being said, let’s instead see these hotties up close with some stunning photos, shall we?

Omar Ayuso

Mirela Balic

Gleb Abrosimov

Nadia Al Saidi

Fernando Líndez

Maribel Verdú

Alejandro Albarracín

Iván Mendes

Moreover, we still have the premiere of ‘Elite’ Season 6 to look forward to, which is set on November 18.

Source: netflixlife.com