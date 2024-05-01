Netflix is a Joke Fest is Back!

The biggest and baddest comedy festival is back and ready to make you LOL!

Netflix Is A Joke Fest is an experience like no other, the first of its kind, that will take over Los Angeles for 12 days starting May 1.

The festival is once again bringing the biggest names in comedy, from icons to hand-picked rising stars, all in the name of laughs in some of the most legendary spaces across L.A. That’s right, we’re talking over 400 artists, over 500 shows, at over 35 incredible venues–all in the City of Angels!

Among the fierce acts are comedy heavy hitters like Tom Segura, Ronny Chieng, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen and Nick Kroll. Not to mention, powerhouse comedy diva, Ali Wong, will hold a 10-show residency at the famous Wiltern that you won’t want to miss. The Award winning creator, director, actor and badass will be filming her next comedy special during this limited show run.

The line-up of entertainment will also honor the diversity the streaming service exemplifies. Netflix is a Joke Fest will amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ artists and performers of color. The event also features drag brunches with Trixie Mattel, Alyssa Edwards, Latrice Royale, and Meatball and musical performances by some of the industry’s most talented people, there is something for everyone looking to tap into their funny bone in new and interesting ways.

LGBTQ+ representation in comedy is not just about delivering laughs; it’s about fostering empathy, understanding, and acceptance. Comedy has long served as a mirror to society, reflecting its complexities and quirks. By incorporating diverse LGBTQ+ voices and experiences into comedy, Netflix Is A Joke Fest knows that we not only entertain but also challenge stereotypes and dismantle prejudices.

Through humor, we can humanize the LGBTQ+ community, showcasing their joys, struggles, and triumphs in a relatable and accessible way. Seeing LGBTQ+ characters and comedians on stage or screen helps LGBTQ+ individuals feel seen and validated, while educating allies and promoting inclusivity. In a world where discrimination and bigotry still persist, LGBTQ+ representation in comedy is a powerful tool for social change, promoting tolerance and celebrating diversity.

Here is a sample of the showcases of LGBTQ+ voices at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest:

Margaret Cho & Friends – May 4, 8pm, Largo at the Coronet

Sibling Rivalry Live with Monét X Change & Bob The Drag Queen – May 6, 9:45pm, The Belasco – Monét X Change, Miss Congeniality of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and winner of AS4 and Bob The Drag Queen, winner of Season 8 (she won the first time) are not actually siblings but they are the intensely hilarious comedy duo with infectious chemistry behind the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry.

That’s a Gay Ass Live Show – May 9, 9:45pm, The Hotel Cafe Main Stage

Eric Williams, host of the hit That’s A Gay Ass Podcast, expands his gay ass empire with a gag-worthy variety show directed by Michael Schwartz. Featuring stars from comedy, television, theatre and drag, That’s A Gay Ass Live Show pits fan favorites against each other in a competition for the Champion of CharacterActress Knowledge (C.O.C.K). Let The Gaymes Begin!

Hannah Gadsby & Close Personal Acquaintances…some Of Whom They’ve Never Met – May 7, 7pm, The United Theater

Showcase w/ Mx Dahlia Belle, Jes Tom, DeAnne Smith, Cassie Workman, Robin Tran. Hannah is back at the Theatre At The Ace Hotel to present a handpicked line up of some of the funniest and queerest comedians any Thursday has ever seen.

3 Gays, A Mexican. And a Jew. One Night of Comedy – May 11, 7pm, YouTube Theater….Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay, Vanessa Gonzalez

DRAG BRUNCHES

Netflix Is A Drag… Brunch Featuring Alyssa Edwards, Jimbo, Latrice Royale, Mudd, Irene Tu & Nori Reed – May 5, 1pm, Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium

Featuring Alyssa Edwards, Jimbo, Latrice Royale, Mudd, Irene Tu & Nori Reed. Come down for our Sunday Drag Brunch Hosted by Alyssa Edwards, featuring Jimbo, Latrice Royale and more to be announced! Happening at Outside Joke, the mini-fest within the fest outdoors at Hollywood Palladium. Expect drag, comedy, music and more.

Netflix Is A… Drag Brunch Hosted By Trixie Mattel Featuring Meatball & Scarlett Bobo – May 12, 1pm, Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium

Come down for our Sunday Drag Brunch Hosted by Trixie Mattel featuring Scarlett BoBo, Meatball and more to be announced! Happening at Outside Joke, the mini-fest within the fest outdoors at Hollywood Palladium. Expect drag, comedy, music and more.

SOLO SETS

ALOK – May 2, 7pm, Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Dylan Adler -May 9, 7pm, Dynasty Typewriter

Elliot Glazer: Good Singer Bad Gay – May 4, 7pm, Dynasty Typewriter

Joel Kim Booster **sold out

Mae Martin (Mae & Brett Make Love to One Another Live On Stage) **sold out

Mae Martin – The Last Laugh Podcast – May 8, 9:45pm, The Hotel Cafe Main Stage

Marsha Warfield – May 6, 7pm, Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Murray Hill – May 9, 8pm, The Kookaburra Lounge **sold out

Nico Carney – May 11, 9:45pm, The Elysian Theater

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank you Tour, May 2, 8pm, The Dolby **sold out

The full line-up of all performances can be found at netflixisajokefest.com