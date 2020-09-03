Netflix Releases Trailer For Film Adaptation of Broadway Play ‘Boys in the Band’

Get ready for the drama from the Netflix adaptation of the Broadway play, The Boys in the Band. Ten days after the streaming platform released images from the film, which will drop on September 30th, Netflix releases the trailer for The Boys in the Band.

The press release for the film included the official synopsis for the film:

“More than fifty years after Mart Crowley’s play became an unexpected smash hit for putting gay men’s lives center stage with honesty and humor, THE BOYS IN THE BAND returns to the screen in a new adaptation that reunites acclaimed director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production. In 1968 New York City – when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors – a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.”

The trailer gives us glimpses of the characters of the film and shows which of them will possibly stand out in the film. One of them is Emory played Robin de Jesús, who is best known for his Tony-nominated role as Sonny from the original cast of In the Heights. Also, present in the trailer is the central conflict of the story, the game the characters play during the party.

Source: Netflix via The Karpal Group