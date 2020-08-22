Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Boys in the Band’ Film

Mark your calendars for the film adaptation of the play, The Boys in the Band. Netflix announced Friday the Ryan Murphy produced film will hit the streaming service on September 30th.

Based on the 1968 play written by Mart Crowley, The Boys in the Band is set in 1960s New York City with a group of gay men brought together for a party celebrating a friend’s birthday. During the party, some painful secrets are brought to light with heartbreaking consequences.

In 2018, the play was bought back for a limited run on Broadway with Joe Mantello, who played Dick Samuels in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, directing the revival production. Mantello directs the Netflix film adaptation of The Boys in the Band with many of the play’s cast reprising their roles: Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Tuc Watkins, Charlie Carver, Brian Hutchinson, Robin de Jesús, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Netflix released images from the upcoming film which are posted below.

Source: TVLine