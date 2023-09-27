Netflix Star Zane Phillips Stuns in Fashion Shoot

I’ll be honest for a second. I had no idea who Zane Phillips was before this article, but I’m surely not going to forget him now that I can see exactly what he’s working with.

Zane Phillips, age 29, is an American actor who got his big break co-starring in season four of Legacies starting in 2021. Since then, he’s booked main roles in Fire Island, Partner Track and Netflix’s latest hit Glamorous.

Did I also mention that he’s out and very attractive because… god damn…

Zane periodically branches into the world of modeling, as evident by his recent campaign with Italian fashion house Dsquared2. Dsquared2, formed by twin brothers Dean & Dan Caten, officially launched in 1995 and has become a mainstay in current fashion trends.

Let’s take a look at Phillips’ photoshoot with Dean & Dan, which looks to have made waves last week.

No, really. Watch the video, guys.

This story was first reported on via Out.