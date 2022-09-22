Netflix Teases on the Start of Production for ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

Netflix just announced that ‘Heartstopper’ is officially in production for its second season, and the lead stars are back, together with some new cuties!

The main cast members including Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser will be returning for season 2 of the hit coming-of-age series.

It will also introduce some new faces, namely Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches and Nima Taleghani. Khan, who will play the character of Sahar Zahid, was offered the role after a nationwide open casting call.

Meanwhile, Jack Bartom will portray the role of David Nelson who is Nick’s (Kit Connor) older brother. Riches, on the other hand, will play the character of James McEwan, and finally, Taleghani will portray the role of Mr. Farouk.

‘Heartstopper’ became a huge hit after its premiere in April, and Netflix confirmed that it will be renewed for two more seasons.

“To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman’s magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce… Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!,” the streaming platform announced via Twitter.

As expected, fans are beyond excited now that the production for season 2 has started, and they are very enthusiastic to get to know the new cuties that have joined the show.

Excuse me but who is this, may I ask? Respectfully. pic.twitter.com/IeDFOM5SOj — ‎Christopher (@chrismegrath) September 22, 2022

Excited for ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2? Here’s a little sneak peek into the stars and new cast members of the hit Netflix series.

🍂 HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 2 IS OFFICIALLY IN PRODUCTION! 🍂 Get ready to say hi to some brand new faces. pic.twitter.com/JopIvadiI7 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2022

Sources: People.com, Collider.com