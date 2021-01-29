Netflix To Adapt Queer Graphic Novel ‘The Witch Boy’

Netflix is adapting another queer graphic novel. But this time, the project is a movie musical.

Last week, we shared with you the news that Netflix was creating a series for the queer graphic novel Heartstopper. And now, the streaming service announced yesterday, January 28, that Molly Knox Ostertag’s The Witch Boy is getting an animated, feature-length film adaption.

As Netflix’s description of the upcoming project reads:

“In a secret, magical community where girls are born to be witches and boys grow into shapeshifters, Aster is surprised to discover his emerging and extraordinary witch powers. When a mysterious danger threatens his world, Aster must embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind himself, his powers, and everything that is magical.”

Netflix’s adaption will be written by Maria Melnik (American Gods) and directed by Oscar nominee Minkyu Lee (Adam and Dog). In addition, musical sister trio Haim will create new original music for the film. Sadly though, there is currently no release date for the film-in-progress.

“Words cannot DESCRIBE how excited I am about this, and how honored I am to have such a talented director and team working on it (and Haim! What!?!),” Ostertag wrote on Twitter after the film was announced. “Everything I’ve seen promises this is going to be a unique, incredible movie – I feel incredibly humbled and can’t wait to see it!”

“It has been a life-long dream of mine to create an animated film that pushes the medium forward, both in content and form,” Lee said in a statement about adapting the graphic novel into an animated film. “The connection between this dream, my experiences, and Aster and Juniper’s story is what draws me to this film every day. I am grateful to be creating this with the wonderful team at Netflix. My hope is that this film, by celebrating queerness and ‘otherness,’ will come to audiences around the world as something truly special.”