Netflix To Release Gay Holiday Flick ‘Single All The Way’

Looks like gay Holiday films aren’t just a 2020 trend, as a new film has just been announced.

Netflix has announced plans for a new holiday-themed romantic comedy with a gay lead. The film, titled Single All The Way, follows a man desperate to escape his family’s judgments of his single status. He then concocts the idea to bring a fake boyfriend home for the holidays.

As the official logline details:

“Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes awry.”

Single All The Way will begin production later this month before releasing globally on Netflix during the 2021 holiday season. No official release date has been announced yet. Leading the film will be Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer who directed Spring Awakening. He’ll be joined by writer and executive producer Chad Hodge. In addition, Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice will also produce the film.

But that’s not all, Single all The Way is also being bolstered by a star-studded cast. This includes Ugly Betty and Partners star Michael Urie, who will play the lead role of Peter. Urie will be joined by Philemon Chambers, Luke MacFarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kathy Najimy.

“Celebrating Christmas in springtime with this amazing group of artists must mean I was good this year,” said Michael Urie in a press release. “Chad Hodge has written a laugh-out-loud-funny and lump-in-throat-sweet movie that Michael Mayer will effortlessly lift off the page. My mom is Kathy Najimy, my dad is Barry Bostwick and my aunt is Jennifer Coolidge – if that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don’t know what is.”

Joel Rice added, “What I love most about this hysterical, moving project is that it is simply a genuine holiday romantic comedy that explores friendship and love between gay men.”

“I’m excited to bring this funny, touching and — unusual for a holiday movie — gay romantic comedy to life because its message of love and family is universal,” expressed Michael Mayer in his own statement. “It’s also really gratifying to tell a story that happens AFTER coming out!”

As for Chad Hodge, he stated that the film’s story was based on creating a fun and representative gay holiday rom-com.

“When I sat down to write this movie, I made a list of all the things I personally wanted to see in a holiday rom-com. The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to the often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge. I’m so grateful to Netflix for embracing all of it. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”