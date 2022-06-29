Netflix Will Not Renew ‘Q-Force’ for Season 2

It’s time to say goodbye to another popular LGBTQ show.

As reported by What’s on Netflix , the streaming service has officially cancelled the controversial adult animated comedy series Q-Force, making it the sixth show in 2022 to be scrapped by Netflix after only one season. Writer and voice actor Matt Rogers confirmed the cancelation when speaking on the Attitudes podcast, but he did note that he was proud of what was released and believed it did a good job with representation.

In addition to Rogers, the series featured several notable Hollywood names including Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, David Harbour, and Laurie Metcalf. This was the first show created, written, and produced by Gabe Liedman, who is best known for writing on shows like PEN15, Broad City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Transparent.

Q-Force tells the story of Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, who was once the “Golden Boy” of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the agency sends him to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, Steve assembles a misfit squad of LGBTQ geniuses that sees him join forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, who altogether make up Q-Force.

Since the first trailer was released in August 2021, the show received heavy criticism for its stereotypical portrayals of the LGBTQ community, and this did not change much once it debuted in September with the show sitting at a 29 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, viewers had a much more positive response to the show, which culminated in its 78 percent audience score on the same platform.

Unfortunately, 2022 has not been the greatest for TV shows featuring prominent LGBTQ characters, themes, and storylines. The CW cancelled multiple queer-inclusive shows such as Batwoman and the Charmed reboot, and we had to say goodbye to Love, Victor, Grace and Frankie, and Killing Eve as they aired their final seasons.

The first 10-episode season of Q-Force can be watched on Netflix in full now.