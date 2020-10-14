Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Focuses on Margaret Thatcher, Charles and Diana

Ever since the Netflix series, The Crown began, fans of the late Princess Diana have been eagerly awaiting when she would appear on the drama about the British Royal Family. When it was announced that Emma Corrin would be playing Diana Spencer in season four of The Crown in April 2019, it seemed like it would be an eternity just to see Diana appear on the Netflix drama.

The wait for The Crown season four is almost over and thanks to Netflix dropping a teaser trailer for it on Tuesday, October 13, we now have a sneak peek at the upcoming season and detailed glimpses of Diana. The trailer gives us short clips of Charles and Diana’s courtship and a tease of the ‘fairy tale’ wedding at the end of the trailer with Corrin wearing a replica of Diana’s wedding dress. The actress told Entertainment Weekly what it was like to wear the dress:

“It was as incredible as you could imagine. It was wonderful. I actually really enjoyed the fittings for the dress. I’m really terrible at fittings, I’m the biggest fidget in the world. I think the whole sewing-tailor team hated me. But I found it fascinating because they literally had to build the wedding dress around me, and it took ages. It was a very interesting process. It makes you feel incredibly ‘at one’ with the thing you’re wearing when you’re kind of sewn into it inch by inch. Yeah, it was an amazing moment.”

Corrin will only play Diana in season four with Elizabeth Debicki to step into the role for the final two seasons of The Crown.

The teaser trailer also gives more scenes of Gillian Anderson as the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.

The trailer for The Crown season four can be seen below.

The Crown season four comes to Netflix on November 15th. Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Emma Corrin Official Instagram Page, Netflix UK & Ireland Official YouTube Channel, Entertainment Weekly, The Crown Official Instagram Page, CNN,