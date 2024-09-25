Netflix’s True Crime Series Has a Lot of Great Looking Men!

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has everyone talking.

Based on the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their own children, the series takes a look at everything behind-the-scenes of the whirlwind courtroom trial and its aftermath. More-so, it takes an in-depth glimpse into the many theorizes about the true nature of Lyle and Erik’s crimes.

Since it’s a Ryan Murphy production, there’s a lot of homoerotic themes and lots of crotch shots and bare chests. It’s a confusing watch, actually, because there’s so much sultry content in the midst of accusations of rape and incest… both of which are very, very wrong.

Still, while binging the series the last three days, I couldn’t help but drop my jaw at how hot the cast is. I figured you’d like to take a look at some of the best-looking men the series has to offer – whether its main characters or bit players… especially if you were on the fence about watching in the first place.

Cooper Koch

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Javier Bardem

Charlie Hall

Brandon Santana

Julian Larach

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

Now that you’ve seen all the men the series has to offer, who’s your favorite hunk?