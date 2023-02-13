Netizens Have Mixed Feelings About Sam Smith’s BRIT Awards Outfit

by

Sam Smith was one of the stars who attended this year’s BRIT Awards, and they showed up on the red carpet, wearing an all-black poofy outfit.

(c) Instagram: @samsmith

Their eye-catching fit started a meme fest on Twitter, and netizens have mixed feelings about the “Unholy” singer’s BRIT Awards look. Here are some of the memes and negative comments about them:

Meanwhile, there were people who liked Smith’s outfit and/or came to their defense…

Actor and political activist Laurence Fox tweeted:

“This is actually pretty masterful from the Sam Smith team. Also weirdly, my favourite outfit yet.

‘There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.’ – Oscar Wilde”

One Twitter user wrote:

“IM SORRY BUT SAM SMITH IS SO ICONIC”

Another user expressed:

“If you have any issue with Sam Smith and how they present themselves, please think for a second if you’d be phased if it were a ‘conventionally attractive’ female model or muscle Gay. Sam is wearing this because no matter what they wear they are criticised. They look wonderful!”

Singer-songwriter Simon Curtis also tweeted:

“Sam Smith is being so playful and fearless and it has been so inspiring to witness”

Thoughts on Smith’s outfit at the BRIT Awards 2023?

Source: latestly.com

