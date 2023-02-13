Netizens Have Mixed Feelings About Sam Smith’s BRIT Awards Outfit

Sam Smith was one of the stars who attended this year’s BRIT Awards, and they showed up on the red carpet, wearing an all-black poofy outfit.

Their eye-catching fit started a meme fest on Twitter, and netizens have mixed feelings about the “Unholy” singer’s BRIT Awards look. Here are some of the memes and negative comments about them:

Sam Smith has finally made Billy Connolly's Incontinence Pants sketch a reality.

I've waited 38 years for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/yZz4ixR0t7 — The Sting (@TSting18) February 11, 2023

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I think pretty much everyone was fine with our gay community until people like #SamSmith ruined it for everyone. pic.twitter.com/AEdScUYL7d — Choke_on_this (@Comfortably_ill) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, there were people who liked Smith’s outfit and/or came to their defense…

Actor and political activist Laurence Fox tweeted:

“This is actually pretty masterful from the Sam Smith team. Also weirdly, my favourite outfit yet. ‘There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.’ – Oscar Wilde”

One Twitter user wrote:

“IM SORRY BUT SAM SMITH IS SO ICONIC”

Another user expressed:

“If you have any issue with Sam Smith and how they present themselves, please think for a second if you’d be phased if it were a ‘conventionally attractive’ female model or muscle Gay. Sam is wearing this because no matter what they wear they are criticised. They look wonderful!”

Singer-songwriter Simon Curtis also tweeted:

“Sam Smith is being so playful and fearless and it has been so inspiring to witness”

Sam Smith is marvellous and they can wear what ever the hell they want. I was more offended by Tom Greenan thinking it was acceptable to ask Ellie Goulding if her breasts were real but that’s ok, as it was just a joke and women just need to lighten up, right? 🙄 — Sophie Soph (@Sophs83) February 12, 2023

#SamSmith conformed to what a male artist should be. He lost weight. He sung ballads. He won Oscar’s. But he wasn’t happy. Once they started being themselves, they took back control, they look happy & rewarded on their own terms. That’s power. pic.twitter.com/49Zb60aEK1 — The Bear (@bear_roar) February 12, 2023

Thoughts on Smith’s outfit at the BRIT Awards 2023?

