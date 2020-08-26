New Ad From GLAAD Concerning Trump Administration’s Attacks On LGBTQ Rights Airs on Fox News

When Trump crony Richard Grenell claimed that President Trump was the most pro-gay president in American history, many knew the statement was a total farce. GLAAD has dispelled this myth time and again with its Trump Accountability Project.

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, GLAAD premiered a commercial of a gay man doing a video call with his mother, a Trump supporter who argues about Trump’s track record on LGBTQ issues.

In a statement about the ad, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis explained:

“So much is at stake for LGBTQ Americans right now, yet LGBTQ issues have been nearly invisible from the national media narrative since Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and are not being talked about enough in this year’s election coverage. At a time when Americans are entrenched in their own media bubbles, this ad shows why the Equality Act is critical to LGBTQ people and those who love them, and how the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress are blocking its passage. Because of media outlets like Fox News, many LGBTQ people and allies are not aware that anti-discrimination protections are still unavailable to LGBTQ people and that the Trump Administration is actively fighting against the Equality Act. Given Fox News’ track record on spreading misinformation or keeping LGBTQ issues invisible, it’s critical that we reach those viewers with what they need to know about what’s at stake for LGBTQ people at this pivotal moment in our history.”

