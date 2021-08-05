New Book Captures the Show’s ‘Essence and Alchemy’

It has been almost 16 months since we saw the Rose family move out of the Rosebud Motel in the series finale of Schitt’s Creek, and many of us are still heartbroken.

However, hope is not lost. Johnny, Moira, Alexis, and David will be back in our lives sooner than we thought.

It has been reported by Glamour that Dan and Eugene Levy, the father-son duo who created the hit, Emmy Award-winning series, are releasing an official Schitt’s Creek book entitled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which is also the title of the Schitt’s Creek documentary on Netflix.

The news is out! We're publishing the official @schittscreek book from @danjlevy and Eugene Levy this autumn and it is SIMPLY THE BEST! Publishing on 26 Oct, this is the perfect gift for any #SchittsCreekFan. Available to pre-order now https://t.co/EMZIVxkmrN pic.twitter.com/gumxiuiNks — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) August 5, 2021

Acquired by Trapeze Books, the book is said to capture the “essence and alchemy of all six seasons,” celebrating everything from “the town, the characters, and the state of mind that is Schitt’s Creek.”

“As a self-proclaimed fan since its launch in 2015, I’m delighted to be a part of the global phenomenon that is Schitt’s Creek,” Trapeze Books Publishing Director Jamie Coleman said in a statement. “The show has established a position as the kind of escapist television that we’ve needed in tumultuous times. To enter the world of Schitt’s Creek is to escape to somewhere you don’t want to leave, and for so many viewers, the series finishing left them bereft.”

When Schitt’s Creek ended its run, it went out as one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed sitcoms of the last decade. The final season won nine Emmys and swept all the comedy acting awards.

Although the show is officially over, Dan Levy, who played David, says he has not ruled out the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film.

“We had such a great time making the show and I think if the idea is right, I would love to explore what a movie could look like,” he said. “But, I don’t have that idea yet. I’m still searching for it. My fingers are crossed, but I also think you need to give people a little time to miss you.”

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is now available to preorder and will be sold in bookstores October 26.