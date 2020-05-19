New Gay “Camp” Novel To Get A Film Adaption

A new book about summer camp for LGBTQ teens? Sounds great! Wait, and it’s getting a feature film too?!

Now, don’t get this confused with the 2003 musical-comedy film by Todd Graff. This project is an entirely new IP. According to Deadline, Camp is an upcoming Young Adult book written by L. C. Rosen. The novel, which is set to release on May 26, follows a gay teen who faces toxic masculinity in queer spaces. More specifically, the book’s synopsis goes as follows:

“Sixteen-year-old Randy Kapplehoff loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens. It’s where he met his best friends. It’s where he takes to the stage in the big musical. And it’s where he fell for Hudson Aaronson-Lim — who’s only into straight-acting guys and barely knows not-at-all-straight-acting Randy even exists.” “This year, though, it’s going to be different. Randy has reinvented himself as ‘Del’ — buff, masculine, and on the market. Even if it means giving up show tunes, nail polish, and his unicorn bedsheets, he’s determined to get Hudson to fall for him. But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to ask himself: How much is he willing to change for love? And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn’t know who he truly is?”

But after you’ve bought the book and read it, that doesn’t have to be the end of your time with Camp. Because, again, there’s a movie on the way. HBO Max has bought the rights for a film adoption of the movie, which will then appear on the new streaming platform. The adapted script will be written by Kit Williamson of Emmy-nominated LGBTQ series EastSiders. In addition, Dan Jinks, of Milk and Big Fish, will produce the movie through his Dan Jinks Company.

“I found this book hilariously funny and also quite moving,” said Jinks after the film project’s announcement. “It’s a gay teenage love story that has nothing to do with coming out. A book, and a movie, like this would have meant the world to me when I was growing up. I’m thrilled that HBO Max jumped on board so enthusiastically.”

Source: Deadline