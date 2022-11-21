New Hunk Mitchell Slaggert Talks About Fans Sliding into His DMs

Hottie Mitchell Slaggert has joined the cast of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2, and the viewers are loving him.

In a recent interview with People, the 28-year-old model-turned-actor shared about how he felt after receiving a lot of welcoming and positive messages from the fans of the show by sliding into his DMs.

“There’s a couple interesting ones, but it’s a lot of supportive stuff,” Slaggert stated.

He continued,

“People have been very kind [and] just been like, ‘Hey, we’ve been following your career for a while. Just happy to see that you’re doing this.’ It’s been more of that, which is reassuring.”

Furthermore, the actor noted that he “loved” working on the hit HBO Max series expressing,

“From start to finish, it was just a fun project to be a part of.”

“I’m so fortunate where I’ve been in the industry for a while, and I’ve had great parents. I just get along with everybody. So I just went in it and was just like, ‘Oh yes, hello. Hi, I’m Mitchell.’ Everybody was very nice, warm, and welcoming,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Slaggert (@mslaggert)

Slaggert added,

“They just welcomed me in with open arms. Getting to know them more, [it] was interesting to find out that Reneé [Rapp] grew up 15 minutes away from me. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute.’ But that was cool.”

You can see more of the actor and his co-stars in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2, which airs every Thursday on HBO Max.

Source: people.com