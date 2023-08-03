New Jason Momoa Video Causes Global Warming

Happy Birthday, Jason Momoa!

The undeniable Hawaiian hunk recently celebrated his 44th birthday. If his social media serve as a good gage, it’s safe to say he’s enjoying the festivities with friends and family.

Luckily, this means all of us are getting gifts as well – because many of his birthday photos are shirtless.

Let’s take a look at the video shared to his main Instagram feed, where it appears snow is falling on the accomplished actor during a trip overseas. Clearly, Jason doesn’t understand that his hotness is singlehandedly causing global warming.

Momoa boasts a distinguished resume that’s already lasted over two decades. His most noticeable television credits include roles in Baywatch, Frontier, Game of Thrones, See and Stargate Atlantis. He’s most known for playing Aquaman in over six different DC movies, but he’s also co-starred in Conan the Barbarian, Dune and Fast X.

It’s no surprise that thousands (millions?) of men and woman worldwide are pining for this Hollywood stud. Honestly, it’s his voice and deep love for his heritage/culture – Native Hawaiian – that does it for more the most. But my question to you is – are you still thirsting for the Aquaman actor?

As always, comment and let me know. But before you go, let’s take a look at more shirtless stories that have recently popped up in his snaps.

