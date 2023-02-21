New Larger Pride Flag Flies After Arson Destroys Original

The war on the queer community in this country continues. An unknown [not for long] person used a lighter and set fire to a gay pride flag hanging outside the Little Prince restaurant in Soho earlier this week. The Make America Gay Again flag was set ablaze at 1:30 am Monday morning.

However, if the criminal thought she would hurt our community by doing this, she has only united us even more. Social media has been blowing up with hundreds and hundreds of accounts sharing the photo of the Trump-loving [just a guess] bigot.

NYC Police are looking for this hateful woman who set fire to a Pride flag outside The Little Prince restaurant in Soho. The building was occupied at the time of the arson. If you know who she is, call 800-577-TIPS. The burned flag has already been replaced by a much larger one. pic.twitter.com/GNBFXpAJE7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 20, 2023

As the fire was put out, gay NYC was already mobilizing to respond. We responded stronger and louder. Councilman Erik Bottcher led the charge and by Monday afternoon less than 12 hours another – 5x larger – flag was hung! BOOYAH. Speaking to the crowd assembled the 42-year-old NYC City Council member said,

“Their plan has backfired and it has backfired badly.”

The morning after a bigot set fire to the pride flag outside Little Prince restaurant in SoHo, we raised a new flag. Our community will not be intimidated. https://t.co/X9T4KmGjom pic.twitter.com/f36rNudqx0 — NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) February 20, 2023

When she is located, and she will be found, I hope they throw the book at her. Did we mention the building was occupied when the flag was set on fire? People could have been killed!

That people feel compelled and emboldened to get out of a car in NYC and set fire to property with Pride flag says a lot about where we are. Blame Trump, DeSantis, Abbott, Cruz, every GOP targeting LGBTQ people. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 21, 2023

There are street cameras all over NYC. Her plates had to be caught on camera. Imagine risking your freedom to commit arson because of a pride flag. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) February 20, 2023

Someone is going to recognize this person. She commited arson in NYC by lighting a pride flag on fire on the front of a crowded restaurant – it continued to burn the front of the building.#HateCrime https://t.co/Lce0YoRdTY — CMMV 🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@CMMV_vt) February 20, 2023

Thank you Council Member Bottcher for swiftly taking action by gathering the media and hanging a new progress pride flag. Hate, bigotry, homophobia, and transphobia never have a home anywhere, including NYC.🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ We must find this woman and the affiliate driving the car. — Henry Shane (@Henry_Shane14) February 20, 2023

Set fire to a pride flag hanging outside an occupied restaurant in NYC. Who is she? https://t.co/Gqkp40ZSWB pic.twitter.com/MmWJP6VtXI — Hurst4Spd (@J_Hurstman) February 20, 2023

Source: ABC News