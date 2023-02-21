New Larger Pride Flag Flies After Arson Destroys Original

The war on the queer community in this country continues. An unknown [not for long] person used a lighter and set fire to a gay pride flag hanging outside the Little Prince restaurant in Soho earlier this week. The Make America Gay Again flag was set ablaze at 1:30 am Monday morning.

However, if the criminal thought she would hurt our community by doing this, she has only united us even more. Social media has been blowing up with hundreds and hundreds of accounts sharing the photo of the Trump-loving [just a guess] bigot.

 

As the fire was put out, gay NYC was already mobilizing to respond. We responded stronger and louder. Councilman Erik Bottcher led the charge and by Monday afternoon less than 12 hours another – 5x larger – flag was hung! BOOYAH. Speaking to the crowd assembled the 42-year-old NYC City Council member said,

“Their plan has backfired and it has backfired badly.”

When she is located, and she will be found, I hope they throw the book at her. Did we mention the building was occupied when the flag was set on fire? People could have been killed!

 

 

 

 

 

