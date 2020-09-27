New LGBTQ Inclusive Emojis Coming to Devices in 2021

For those in the LGBTQ community that use emojis like crazy in their texts and other messaging platforms, there are some new inclusive emojis coming soon. The non-profit organization known as the Unicode Consortium announced recently revealed Emoji 13.1 with 217 new emojis.

Seven of the new emojis are heart on fire, mending heart, woman with beard, person with beard, face exhaling, face in clouds, and face with spiral eyes.

Among the remaining 210 emojis are skin tone variants of man/ woman, woman/ woman, and man/man with heart and kissing.

Emoji 13.1 is scheduled for release across devices in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Emoji 13.0 release, which was announced in January, is starting to drop on Android devices and is scheduled to appear on iOS devices within the next few months.

Included in Emoji 13.0 is the trans Pride flag and trans symbol emojis, which the trans community has been waiting for a while.

Tea Uglow, a trans person working for Google, explained to Pink News:

“For trans folk being able to say ‘transgender’ in emoji and to be out and proud and let our allies visibly support us is a huge deal for our community. We’re really happy to have finally crossed into mainstream culture. It’s been an amazing team effort around the world.”

Sources: Unicode Consortium, Pink News, Emojipedia