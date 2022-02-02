New Music From Liam Forde, Wrabel, Sophia, & Paul Andrews

With a fresh new February stretching out before us, we need some new music to move us through the month. Check out these four new tracks ranging from swinging jazzy jams to soaring pop anthems, smooth R&B to a touch of 80s new wave pop.

Out pop/jazz vocalist and songwriter Liam Forde drops the totally swinging single, “When My World’s in Tune,” from his upcoming debut album Great to Be Here scheduled for release March 25.

“The energy, jazzy rhythms and melodies of this song are intended to conjure New York City’s frenetic sophistication,” says Forde. “Then we came up with a cool horn lick and ‘When My World’s in Tune’ was born.”

The track’s intro is the epitome of New York City chill before Forde takes us on an artful organic build to the chorus where we find ourselves swinging on a jazzy hook alongside sassy horns and bold percussive beats.

The New York-based singer and songwriter will celebrate the release of the new album with a concert on March 25 at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC. You can follow Liam Forde on Instagram here.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Wrabel recently released the official music video for “wish you well,” his soaring pop anthem about moving on from a lost love.

In classic Wrabel style, our hero delivers tender, raw lyrics along a sonic journey that goes from zero to sixty and back down to a simmer before a final burst of symphonic goodness.

i know we left it a little broken

all tangled up in the words unspoken

a couple years now, i hope you’re happy

i hope you’re happy to know somebody loves me

Wrabel had his first big breakthrough moment with his 2014 hit ‘Ten Feet Tall.’ That was followed by more hits like ’11 Blocks.’ and the powerful LGBTQ-themed ‘The Village.’

In addition to being a songwriter to the stars (Kesha, P!nk, Backstreet Boys), American Songwriter has dubbed him “one of Hollywood’s finest songwriters for a decade” while Billboard declared he’s “ready for his breakthrough.” We agree.

Follow Wrabel on Instagram here.

Out singer/songwriter/producer Sophia, has released her debut album, Fragile. The nine track collection shows the Netherlands-based artist shifting with equal ease between infectious pop, smooth R&B and silky neo-soul.

“The album is called Fragile, because I am. The songs are fragile too,” Sophia says. “I’ve never been this honest in my entire life and it scares me to share everything with the world. But I have found during this process that there is strength in being fragile and vulnerable. It takes courage to be fragile.”

In “Questions,” she explores life after losing a parent and being left with questions you’ll never get to ask. “When you lose someone, you have to grieve, but I don’t think anyone really knows how to do it.”

“I want my music to be a safe place for you to feel seen and heard,” says Sophia in a press statement. “As a queer female in this industry, I hope to be that example for others.”

Check out “Questions” below, and you can follow Sophia on Instagram here.

Paul Andrews sophomore album, From the Distance, leaves sad songs behind choosing to focus on creativity, authenticity and new beginnings.

“The deeper we went into the pandemic, the more I didn’t want to remember the sad aspects of it,” Andrews explains. “I decided to save the slower songs for a different project—and concentrated on songs that had a beat, that kept me moving, moving forward.”

Across the album, Andrews blends echoes of 70s pop, 80s new wave, and 90s dance with his own modern sensibilities. With a touch of Pet Shop Boys here, a little Tears For Fears there, Andrews stays centered in his multi-layered musical identity.

“Into Existence” pairs Andrews’s effortless vocals with a warm pop/synth soundscape as the artist and his lyrics parse the creative process.

tuning into song from another plane

coming from the distance pulling sound into existence

turning alpha wave into frequencies

changing in an instant pulling sound into existence

Hit play for the groovy vibe, and follow Paul Andrews on Instagram here.