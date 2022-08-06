New Music: Jordy, Zoe Boekbinder, Pale Waves, Boychik

Serving up new music from out artists to pump up your playlists this weekend beginning with the latest from out singer/songwriter Jordy, “IDK S!HT.” Featuring an infectious, hooky pop chorus, the single taps into that relatable feeling that sometimes you just have to fake it until you make it.

I don’t know shit, I just make it look like I do

I admit, I’m trying but I don’t have a clue

I’m just faking it till I make it

That’s all I do every single damn day

The music video for the high-energy pop banger is set in a 1970s-style dating game show where Jordy plays the bachelor AND all the contestants from hippie to chill dude to greaser. Hit the play button below and start bouncing.

Instinct previously covered the rising pop artist’s coming of age bop, “Til It Hurts.” Follow Jordy on Instagram here.

Indie/folk artist Zoe Boekbinder (they/them) premieres the first of a new double single, “I Am Yesterday,” featuring co-producers/label mates, Gracie and Rachel. The stark, moody single explores the loss of a friendship and being cut off from that person without a chance at resolution. “It’s about being shunned and being cast as a villain in someone’s story,” says Zoe of the new track.

Whatever you say is what they see

Whoever you say I am they will believe

I know you know that’s not me

I am begging you please tell a different story

With a touch of melancholy, the indie/folk track has a chill, hypnotic vibe which pairs beautifully with Zoe’s vulnerable, graceful vocals. The intimate production lays the groundwork for an eminently listenable experience that artfully balances isolation with vulnerability.

Follow Zoe Boekbinder on the Gram of Insta here.

Indie rock band Pale Waves is living their best life in the music video for “Reasons To Live.” Out front woman Heather Baron-Gracie describes the track as being “about a time when I felt truly drained and incapable of happiness, then I found someone who showed me a reason to live.”

With crunchy guitars and a pop/punk sensibility, the euphoric single and self-shot music video encapsulate the free-wheeling, independent spirit of the band.

The single is just a taste of the band’s upcoming third album, Unwanted, set for release on August 12. Calling the collection “bold and unapologetic,” Baron-Gracie says Unwanted is truly the only appropriate title for the album telling DORK Magazine, “We don’t need to fit a mold, we don’t need to apologize for being ourselves. That acceptance is what connects us.”

Punch play and rock along with the band below. Follow Pale Waves on Instagram here.

Composer, actor and vocalist Boychik (aka Ben Levi Ross) recently released his elegant music video, “Next To You.” The orchestral, anxiety-ridden love song manages to be both solemn and hopeful at once.

Visually, the video is intimate and entrancing. It’s as if you were to reach out and touch it, the visual alchemy might burst like a delicate bubble. Boychik’s vocals are sensitive yet focused, with a touch of country/pop crossover flavor of a Roy Orbison or Linda Ronstadt.

The release is in advance of Boychik, the self-titled debut album which has been years in the making. The album (due out September 9) promises to bring Boychik’s queer voice and lived experiences to the forefront, bearing their heart on their sleeve, but not without bandages and bruises.

“There’s a lot about the release of this record that scares me,” says Boychik. “I’ve sat on this music for many years. For a long time, writing music was a very private solitary act. But I found collaborators that created an environment for me to open up this music safely.”

Follow Boychik on Instagram here.