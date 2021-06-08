New Music Video and 2022 Tour Dates Also Unveiled

Multi-talented singer, dancer, actor, and LGBTQ icon Todrick Hall is celebrating Pride with the release of his brand-new album, Femuline.

In addition to releasing the album today, Hall also unveiled a video for the track, “Rainin’ Fellas,” a homage to the Weather Girls’ classic hit, “It’s Raining Men.” Last Friday, he debuted his single, “Boys In The Ocean.”

Like its creator, Femuline is bold and unapologetic. Hall exudes a new confidence and his magnetic charisma shines through on every track, as well as his clever wordplay. The album was written entirely by Hall, with production from Grammy-winning Wiidope (Nicole Scherzinger, Ciara), and Jeeve (Bruno Mars, Britney Spears).

This dance floor-ready collection is a defiant state of self-empowerment and self-described as an “open love letter to the LGBTQ community,” released in tandem and in honor of Pride. Hall is joined by a fierce collection of collaborators including legends like Chaka Khan, Brandy, TS Madison, and Tyra Banks.

Born and raised in Plainview, Texas, Hall quickly went from national fame on American Idol to international attention through RuPaul’s Drag Race, ultimately gaining a huge global following on social media. He has starred in Broadway hits like Kinky Boots, Chicago, and Waitress, and was featured as the dance captain on BBC’s Greatest Dancer.

In further celebration of Pride, Hall partnered with makeup brand Morphe to create a limited-edition palette, “Live With Love.” One hundred percent of net proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project. The brightly colored collection features vivid hues with names such as “Stay Strong,” “Spread Kindness,” “Use Your Voice,” and “Be Heard.”

Hall also announced today the plans for a global 2022 tour, with dates spanning the U.S., Europe, and Australia. The North American leg will begin March 12 in Seattle, and end in Toronto on May 3. Click HERE to see a full list of tour dates.