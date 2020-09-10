New Order Releases First Single in 5 Years, ‘Be a Rebel’

Electronica band New Order is back with their first new single in five years, ‘Be a Rebel.’ The single was initially planned to be released prior to the band’s tour which was slated to start this fall. However, with all live concerts still on hold here in the United States, New Order postponed their U.S. tour with the Pet Shop Boys until Fall 2021.

Lead singer Bernard Sumner explained why it was important to share ‘Be a Rebel’:

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

On their official website, New Order also announced the upcoming release of a box set for their second studio album, Power, Corruption & Lies. The box set will include 12” vinyl singles from 1983-84 that were not originally on the album. The singles to be released are ‘Blue Monday,’ ‘Confusion,’ ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘Murder.’

Dates for the rescheduled Unity Tour North America can be found on the band’s website. ‘Be a Rebel’ is available on streaming platforms and can be heard below.

Sources: New Order Official Website, New Order Official YouTube Channel