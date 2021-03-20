New Orleans Meteorologist is a TikTok Sensation

HOT
Stock photo of a man outside in a park

by

 

Scot Pilie’ shares his life as a gay meteorologist in New Orleans on TikTok. (Photo Credit: Screenshots from Scot Pilie’ TikTok Account)

Ever wonder what it is like to be a meteorologist for a local television station? Scot Pilie’, a meteorologist for WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, shares his experiences as the station’s morning show meteorologist with his followers on TikTok whether it’s breaking down the formula for the chance for rain in a weather forecast

@scotpilie_wx

Make more sense? @sydjkell #weather #rain #chanceofrain #pop #precipitation #formula #science #explain #meteorologist

♬ Sugarcrash! – ElyOtto

Or explaining common weather sayings

@scotpilie_wx

Have you heard of these?⚡️🌅🌧 #weather #weatherman #meteorologist #moreyouknow #didyouknow

♬ RELOAD – Kaleena Zanders

Or giving tips for aspiring meteorologists

@scotpilie_wx

Reply to @democrat16 3 tips for aspiring meteorologists! #news #weather #meteorologist #bts #moreyouknow

♬ Rasputin (7″ Version) – Boney M.

Or random behind-the-scenes silliness.

@scotpilie_wx

Could you not laugh? @sefenechhenoktv didn’t miss a beat 🤣 #joke #funny #news #fyp #dropitlikeitshot

♬ Baila sin haber escuchado el audio – Guuss🔥

@scotpilie_wx

Which one of us was once a professional dancer? @tamica.lee @sefenechhenoktv #GetIt #news #viral

♬ original sound – Johnny Sibilly

Pilie’, who grew up in New Orleans, has been with WGNO since May 2019 and not only shares what it is like being a meteorologist for the station but also shares his life with his boyfriend of two years, Ben Mount, on the social media platform.  Pilie’ likes to annoy Mount with his weather voice.

@scotpilie_wx

Doesn’t he look hot & humid? 🤣 @benhaaamin #lgbt #gay #weather #boyfriends #weathervoice #tv

♬ original sound – Scot Pilie’

@scotpilie_wx

Dating a meteorologist #WeatherVoice #News #Funny #Tv #xyzbca @msnewslady @benhaaamin

♬ original sound – Scot Pilie’

Mount teases Pilie’ as well.

@benhaaamin

Why is it so easy to tease @scotpilie_wx? #OverShareInYourUnderwear #prank #boyfriend #fyp #foryourpage #lgbtcouples

♬ original sound – Ben Mount

Pilie’ also wishes Mount a happy birthday on the air.

@scotpilie_wx

Isn’t he the cutest though? Wish @benhaaamin happy birthday🥳! #lgbt #gay #tv #suprise #birthday

♬ Birthday – Anne-Marie

Pilie’ started his TikTok account in September 2020 and six months later, he has over 110 thousand followers, and it’s easy to see why. If you want to see more of his videos, just go to his account, @scotpilie_wx, on TikTok.  You can also find him on his other social media accounts by going to his Linktree page.

Sources: Scot Pilie’ TikTok Account, WGNO, Ben Mount TikTok Account, Scot Pilie’ Linktree Page

 

 

 

