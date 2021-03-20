New Orleans Meteorologist is a TikTok Sensation

Ever wonder what it is like to be a meteorologist for a local television station? Scot Pilie’, a meteorologist for WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, shares his experiences as the station’s morning show meteorologist with his followers on TikTok whether it’s breaking down the formula for the chance for rain in a weather forecast

Or explaining common weather sayings

Or giving tips for aspiring meteorologists

Or random behind-the-scenes silliness.

Pilie’, who grew up in New Orleans, has been with WGNO since May 2019 and not only shares what it is like being a meteorologist for the station but also shares his life with his boyfriend of two years, Ben Mount, on the social media platform. Pilie’ likes to annoy Mount with his weather voice.

Mount teases Pilie’ as well.

Pilie’ also wishes Mount a happy birthday on the air.

Pilie’ started his TikTok account in September 2020 and six months later, he has over 110 thousand followers, and it’s easy to see why. If you want to see more of his videos, just go to his account, @scotpilie_wx, on TikTok. You can also find him on his other social media accounts by going to his Linktree page.

