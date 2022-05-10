New Reality Show Looks for Elite Gogo Dancer

Get ready for a butt-shaking, hand-standing, music-thumping good time. The party is coming to your living–and you don’t even have to tip!

From the creators of Hey Qween, GOGO FOR THE GOLD is bringing sexy gogo dancing action to OutTV on May 13.

Everyone’s favorite Hey Qween host Jonny McGovern and his bestie, GoGo veteran and Only Fans top earner Greg McKeon are on the hunt for America’s next champion GoGo superstar star in OUTtv’s hilarious new competition series, GOGO FOR THE GOLD.

Co-creator Jonny McGovern shares with Instinct, “I’ve worked with amazing gogo boys since my early days of throwing parties in NYC. Gogos are the other stars of queer nightlife along side drag queens. My co creator, Greg McKeon and I knew that gogo boys were an untapped source for all things that make good reality tv -personality, talent, sex appeal and drama!”

GOGO FOR THE GOLD co-creators McGovern and McKeon have assembled a diverse cast of GoGos that encompass a wide range of body types from traditional masculine hunks to thick ‘n juicy bears, smooth twinks and even femme dancers who serve it up in heels. One of the contestants is a trans man. All are competing for a $10k cash prize.

“It was very important to us to make sure that we showcased a wide range of our community as well as the many ways a Gogo can be sexy,” says McGovern, “We have dancers of many different body types, ethnicities, gender expressions and performance styles and they all slayyyy!”

To win, they must undergo a series of challenges that comprise the many facets of being a champion GoGo. Being a skillful dancer is pivotal, of course, but GoGo boys are also influencers, fashion models, and nightlife representatives. As contestants on GOGO FOR THE GOLD, their journey will be packed with humor, dramatic twists, and tongue-in-cheek fun. There may even be some tears shed along the way.

“There’s never been a reality competition for gogo boys,” McGovern says, “We are celebrating and showcasing the skills that it takes to be a gogo superstar. The performances and looks these guys bring are really captivating . Plus they are hilarious! And we have America’s sexiest judging panel “The Gogo Gods!” putting the contestants through challenges based on real world things gogo boys must master.”

Judging the boys will be the “GoGo Gods,” headed by supreme GoGo veteran Greg McKeon. Each judge scores based on four important criteria: Fantasy, Body, Dance and Individuality. One or more GoGos are eliminated each week until the final strip down when GOGO FOR THE GOLD crowns its STUD — super talented underwear dancer — and officially proclaims him as ‘America’s #1 Champion GoGo Superstar Star ’.

Regarding what fans can expect on GOGO FOR THE GOLD, McGovern shares, “12 gogo boys in a High pressure competition ? Yes there’s drama! Oh there is drama, excitement, tears, twists, turns, thongs, jocks, g-strings and a lot of humor. The competitors take the competition very seriously but the show always has a wink. I mean they are competing to be “America’s #1 Champion Gogo Superstar Star” and you have to say the full title just like that every time!”

McKeon credits GoGo-ing with launching his career in Hollywood. He has landed multiple roles in movies (including Eating Out) and TV shows (Nip / Tuck and Teen Wolf). He was the resident lap dancer on Jonny McGovern’s popular OUTtv talk show, Hey Qween.

“I started GoGo dancing while I was a student at UC Berkeley,” says Greg McKeon. “I was really shy at the time and when I first stepped up on top of the bar, my heart was racing. But I relished in the attention! That first night, I made over $500 and I never looked back.”

Meet the contestants:

“This show has been a labor of love,” concludes McGovern, “I produced, directed and edited this project and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’s in a way a tribute to all the amazing gogo performers I’ve worked with over the years and I think it really shows how much gogo talent is out there ready for the spotlight.”

Who will booty bounce their way into our hearts and who will earn the the title of “America’s #1 Champion Gogo Superstar?” GOGO FOR THE GOLD premieres May 13 on OutTV.

For more information, visit OUTtv.com.