New Rom-Com To Explore Antoni Porowski’s Dating Life

Another star from Queer Eye is branching out from reality shows to scripted media.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, who’s known for his food and wine expertise on the show, will be the inspiration for a new Netflix film called Girls & Boys. Specifically, this film will be pulling from Porowski’s real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man.

But Porowski is not alone in this endeavor. The celebrity cook and reality show personality developed the film’s story and concept with the help of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris’s company Khalabo Ink Society will also help produce the film. Then, on top of that, Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, the creators of Hulu’s rom-com Plus One and writer’s of Hulu’s PEN15, will be writing Girls & Boys’ script.

Further details about the project are currently unknown, but we do have an inkling of its content based on clues Prowoski has shared about his dating life. Yes, the Queer Eye himself has openly discussed his past experiences with the world before, according to them. Back in 2018, the reality tv star shared with GQ that he’s dated men before but had longer lasting relationships with women.

“I’ve had two real relationships with men and actually dated a guy, and then I went back to girls for several years,” he explained.

Porowski later elaborated on his thoughts towards the differences in dating men and women while talking to Glamour UK.

“I think part of me, if I’m fully honest, always knew that I was interested in guys,” he shared. “But at the same time, I had relationships with women where I was really happy.”

Porowski shared that part of his happiness while dating women lied in the fact that he wasn’t comparing his body to them. Unfortunately, he often did that while dating men. Plus, there were societal pressures to deal with too.

“Women and men have all kinds of societal pressures,” he added, “sometimes they’re self-imposed and the idea of perception – whatever the hell that is!”

Again, there’s currently no news on when this Netflix film, Girls & Boys, is expected to start production and then later release. We’ll keep you updated.

