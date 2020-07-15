New Series Will Star DiMarco As ‘A Charismatic Deaf Man In Modern Times’

Over the past few years, we’ve watched as the dashing and devastatingly handsome Nyle DiMarco has conquered just about everything he’s set his sights on.

The latest in his long string of successes – DiMarco has sold a scripted comedy TV series to Spectrum.

According to Deadline, DiMarco will star in the “irreverent comedy centered around his experiences as a charismatic, smart deaf man in modern times.”

“The episodes look to offer funny, character-based storytelling designed to provide a deeper perspective on the experiences of the deaf and hard of hearing communities in America,” Deadline adds.

Dimarco will executive produce along with Hawaii Five-O’s Daniel Day Kim as well as John Cheng and Tara Bohn and Melrose Placed’s Sami Housman.

The ‘sexually fluid’ model and actor first came to the national spotlight when he won the 2015 season of America’s Next Top Model. He is the only deaf contestant in the show’s history, and the second male to win.

From there, he snatched up the mirror ball trophy as the Season 22 winner of Dancing with the Stars.

Although he’s best known for his victories in reality TV, the 31-year-old has also appeared in several scripted TV series like Station 19, Difficult People and Switched at Birth.

And don’t forget his sold-out run on the Las Vegas Strip as the ‘Celebrity Host’ of the world-famous Chippendales in September 2016.

In 2018, he was on the team of producers who brought the award-winning, Deaf-themed play, Children of a Lesser God, back to Broadway.

So, yeah, this is a guy who does a LOT of things well. #NoSlackerHere

DiMarco took to Twitter to celebrate the series news tweeting, “If I told my younger self that I would eventually have my own series about Deaf culture, I wouldn’t believe it. Deaf people leading in a series about deaf culture? Not possible! This is huge for me… thank you all!”

if i told my younger self that i would eventually have my own series about Deaf culture, i wouldn’t believe it. deaf people leading in a series about deaf culture? not possible! this is huge for me… thank you all 🤟🏼https://t.co/cqDYTXFOEv — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) July 14, 2020

DiMarco has also used his celebrity to advocate for more representation for deaf individuals in Hollywood and increased literacy in sign language for deaf children. He launched The Nyle DiMarco Foundation in 2016, which works to bring educational resources to deaf children and their families.

