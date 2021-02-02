New Serpentwithfeet MV Celebrates Friendship & Black Gay Love

A new Serpentwithfeet music video and album?!

Serpentwithfeet has announced the upcoming arrival of his new album called Deacon. The album will be releasing on March 26 via Secretly Canadian. This will be the artist’s second LP after his 2018 debut Soil. This time around, however, the artist stated that he wanted to make new music with new messages.

“I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous. Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work.” he shared in a statement. “I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess.”

Speaking of Deacons, Serpentwithfeet explained that he chose the album’s name after the Christian office because of R&B’s roots reaching back to black churches.

Serpentwithfeet, Deacon Tracklist

1. Hyacinth

2. Same Size Shoe

3. Malik

4. Amir

5. Dawn

6. Sailors’ Superstition

7. Heart Storm (Feat. NAO)

8. Wood Boy

9. Derrick’s Beard

10. Old & Fine

11. Fellowship

In addition to announcing the upcoming album, Serpentwithfeet released a lead single and music video. The song, titled ”Fellowship” celebrates love and friendship.

“I’m so thankful for my friends, my friends/I’m thankful for the love I share with my friends,” Serpent sings on the chorus.

Serpent, who co-wrote and co-produced the song, says he wanted to dedicate it to close friendships.

“I dedicate ‘Fellowship’ to anyone who has had a good friend or been a good friend,” he said in the statement.

That said, Serpentwithfeet is not only creative behind the song and music video. Sampha and Lil Silva join Serpentwithfeet as supporting vocalists. In addition, the music video, which depicts the artist and his partner in a celebration of black queer love, was directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry. You can watch the music video below.

Source: Rolling Stone, DIY Mag,