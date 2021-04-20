New ‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer Highlights A New Look To Marvel

The first teaser trailer for Shang-Chi is out!

Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios recently dropped the first look trailer for the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, centers around a new hero in the MCU. Plus, it’s the latest installment in the MCU’s attempt at diversifying its heroes and representing the many different races, cultures, and sexual orientations within its fanbase.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Shang-Chi starts with the titular hero (played by Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu) living in San Francisco as a seemingly regular twentysomething. He enjoys life working as a valet alongside his friend Katy (Awkwafina). But then, demons from his past come knocking on his door. Specifically, his father Wenwu, played by Chinese actor Tony Leung and who is the leader of an elite guild of warriors, wants his son to return to his side. But will Shang-Chi leave forever or fight to return to the world he chose for himself?

You can check out the first look teaser trailer below.

Again, this is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 of programing. A large mission within this Phase 4 is to expand the MCU and create representation through newly introduced diverse characters, as well as spotlighting some heroes like Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch and The Falcon.

While Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is the first Asian-American superhero with a lead role in the MCU, he will be joined by a long list of other diverse heroes by the end of Phase 4. This includes a list of LGBTQ heroes like Wiccan, Speed, Phastos, America Chavez, Ayo, Valkyrie, and more.

In addition, Walt Disney Studios’ other properties and departments are working on representation as well. For instance, Disney released a new Disney princess film earlier this year called Raya and the Last Dragon. That film celebrated Southeast Asian culture and a southeast Asian princess. Plus, LucasFilm and 20th Century Studios are working together to bring Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times bestselling novel Children of Blood and Bone, a YA fantasy based on West African culture, to the big screen. Then back in December, Pixar released the animated film Soul on Disney+. That film was celebrated by fans and is now considered an Oscars frontrunner for Best Animated Feature.

It seems Disney is in the business of diversity lately. And, there’s only more to come. You can watch the next chapter in this arc when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in U.S. theaters on September 3.