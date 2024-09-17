New Top 10 Netflix Movie Has One Major Problem

…the cast still looks too good.

Netflix’s Uglies, based on the 2005 novel by Scott Westerfeld, is a delicious science fiction narrative currently hovering in the top 10 movies on the platform. It follows a futuristic society that forces its citizens to get major cosmetic surgery at age 16 in hopes of creating a civilization of picture-perfect people. The hope is that with no judgement and jealousy based on appearance, there would be no need for conflict.

Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong?

Uglies stars Joey King, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, Chase Stokes, Jan Luis Castellanos and thee Laverne Cox. It’s directed by McG based on the screenplay adaption by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor and Whit Anderson. Catch it currently streaming on Netflix, especially if you enjoy movies or books like Divergent and The Giver.

Obviously, the underlying theme of the movie is… don’t give up who you are just to fit in and live a life of perceived happiness – you’re perfect just the way you are. The problem with casting and special effects is… everyone still looks like a million bucks. Maybe I’m not that shallow or maybe production should have added FX make-up and prosthetics to make the cast look less desirable, but they all look normal to me, if not better than normal.

Advertisement

Especially the men. Oof. The men… Let’s take a look at the “disgusting” men starring in Netflix’s Uglies.

And just a heads up, this movie starts off rough but finds its way after the 30 minutes, in case you were planning on watching at home!

Keith Powers (previously starred in Straight Out of Compton & Fear the Walking Dead)

Advertisement

Chase Stokes (previously starred in Outer Banks & Stranger Things)

Advertisement

Jan Luis Castellanos (previously starred in 13 Reasons Why & Breakwater)