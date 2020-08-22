New Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Drops At Beginning of DC Fandome

Starting out DC Comics’ massive event called DC Fandome today, the main trailer for the upcoming Warner Bros. film, Wonder Woman 1984. The film, which is set in the ‘80s, takes place over 60 years after the 2017 blockbuster, Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 features the return of Gal Gadot in the titular role along with the return of Chris Pine as the Amazon’s love interest, Steve Trevor. The new trailer gives the first look of the film version of Wonder Woman villain, Cheetah, played by Saturday Night Live alumna Kristen Wiig.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled to hit theaters in June, however, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the film to be pushed back to an October 10th release date. It is entirely possible the film’s release will be postponed again seeing as there is no date attached to the trailer.

The theatrical trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is below.

