New Vegas Show Offers Free Tix To Adele And Celine Ticket Holders

If you had tickets to see Adele in her now-canceled residency in Las Vegas, you have a new option (kinda sorta) – and its free!

Legends in Concert, the longest-running (and most awarded) show in Las Vegas is offering free tickets to its new spin-off production, Legendary Divas, for fans holding tickets to Adele or Celine Dion’s postponed residencies. In addition to Adele, Celine was forced to put her new show on hold last fall when she was sidelined with ongoing medical issues.

Legendary Divas at Tropicana Las Vegas is a brand new musical extravaganza where fans can enjoy the amazing Adele look-alike/sound-alike vocalist Janae Longo. Take a listen in this clip:

Also in the line-up are Celine Dion tribute artist Elisa Furr, fresh off her TV appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Clash of the Cover Bands; Tierney Allen channels all things Lady Gaga; and Lisa McClowry serves up a fabulous tribute to Cher.

Bringing the diva-ness all together is longtime Las Vegas drag headliner Frank Marino, who will host the extravaganza via his acclaimed Joan Rivers impersonation.

A limited number of free tickets for each scheduled performance of Legendary Divas, through September 5, 2022, will be reserved for those who purchased tickets to Adele and Celine Dion’s postponed Las Vegas shows. Guests simply need to show proof of purchase to receive complimentary tickets from Tropicana’s box office.

Adele famously postponed her “Weekends With Adele” residency last month just hours before it was set to premiere. At the time, the “Easy On Me” singer said in a tearful Instagram video that she was forced to hit the pause button on the production because of COVID-related delays.

Since then, several outlets have reported there were challenges beyond what Adele shared in her now-viral video.

Sources told TMZ Adele wasn’t onboard with numerous issues connected with the show ranging from the sound system, to a large choir, to a special effects pool, and more. Additionally, Adele was reportedly despondent over a rough patch with her boyfriend, sports manager Rich Paul.

Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation have said they still hope to bring Adele’s residency to fruition. But until then, fans can head over to Legendary Divas at the Tropicana for amazing tribute performances plus a healthy dose of drag diva-dom.