New Victor Jackson MV Celebrates Sexy Black Gay Film

R&B singer Victor Jackson has a new music video out!

On March 12, Victor Jackson released the music video for his single “Lights, Camera, Action.” In the song, Jackson sings about wanting a dramatic and compelling “Hollywood love.” He sings of editing himself into the perfect lover and asks to be directed into the best role.

“Tell me what you want, tell me what you need,” he sings. “All your deep desires, all your fantasies. Ever seen yourself on the silver screen? Staring through the lens looking back at me. Cut, reset, baby take it from the top. Let me see the passion baby, give it all you got.”

In the music video, which you can watch below, we see Jackson with actor Justin Bernard. The two perform an audition that quickly becomes sexual. The actor’s play transforms into a sexual fantasy as their roles blend into a hazy reality. As Jackson shares in a statement about the music video, he wanted to create a scenario where Black queer content thrives.

“I grew up watching Love & Basketball and The Best Man but it wasn’t until Noah’s Arc: Jumping The Broom that I saw people who look and love like me onscreen,” Jackson said. “Then Moonlight completely changed the game and I hope this video can contribute to the visibility of Black queer love in tv, film, and music.”

“Lights, Camera, Action” is a single off Victor Jackson’s EP Man. Muse. Magic. The Atlanta-based singer has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years as a choreographer for Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Azalea, August Alsina, and more.

On top of that, Jackson is the creator of Atlanta’s Pride & Soul Festival and Pride & Soul: Unplugged events, as Raynbow Affair writes. Victor Jackson has also appeared in a series of television programs like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Braxton Family Values, Step Up: Highwater, and more.

