New Video Features LGBTQ Family and Friends

Superstar Miranda Lambert is hosting the ultimate backyard summertime bash in a new music video for the first-ever remix of her career, “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix).”

Not only does it give us all the good-time summer feels, but it is oh-so-gay. The video features Lambert’s brother, Luke, his husband Marc, and some of their closest LGBTQ and ally friends.

“When Miranda played the remix foe me and my husband Marc, we instantly loved it,” Luke said in a press release. “So, of course we jumped a the chance to bring our best friends to Nashville to be in the video. We had such a blast! By the end of the night, we forgot the cameras were rolling. The tequila certainly helped!”

As the video opens, viewers see colorful guests drinking around a pool full of rainbow floaties. As the tequila flows, the men begin to lose their shirts and start to oil themselves up. Nothing like a bit of eye candy!

Additional cameos throughout the video include Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, his brothers, K.C. and Patrick; Lambert’s friend and background singer Gwen Sebastian, her husband Louis Newman; rising duo Tigirlily, country artist Krystal Steel, DJ Telemitry, and countless other friends.

“This is my first remix of any song in my whole career,” Miranda stated. “I knew it was right up my brother Luke’s alley, so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there. It’s so much fun, I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot it at my vintage trailer park. It seemed perfect.”

“Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” is a new spin on the fan-favorite standout from Lambert’s 2019 Grammy Award-winning album Wildcard. She will bring even more summer heat at headline shows, fairs, and festivals throughout the season.

For more information, dates, and ticket information, visit MirandaLambert.com.