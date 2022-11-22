New ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Heartthrob Leo Woodall Sets Twitter Ablaze

Leo Woodall is playing the character of a British lad from Essex named Jack in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, and he was formally introduced in Episode 4.

Spoiler incoming…

Jack sparks a fling with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), who thinks she likes a guy who is nice like Stanford graduate Albie (Adam DiMarco). The two men within Portia’s radar are total opposites and to that, Woodall noted:

“Part of the point of Jack is that he’s the polar opposite to Albie. He, from the get go, provides the things that Portia thinks that she wants or needs at the beginning of the series.”

Portia is having her uncomfortable kiss with Albie at the pool when she and Jack initially lay eyes on each other. The two of them are eventually formally introduced through Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who begins a friendship with Jack’s uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Thereafter, Portia, who feels like Albie doesn’t make her heart rate up as much as she would like, finds herself being young and free in Sicily with Jack.

“At this point in time they’re having a lot of fun. They’re just free birds … having a great time,” Woodall expressed.

He further explained his character stating,

“For Jack, Portia is very sweet, very pretty [and the] same age as him. I think [at] this point, he just wants to go and have fun and not have to hang around with his uncle and his uncle’s friends, because you want to hang out with the people that you can find real common ground with.”

Of course, the ‘Vampire Academy’ actor’s introduction in the hit HBO series made the viewers swoon, thirst, and practically lose it, and here are some of their sentiments on Twitter:

Leo Woodall is so fuckin hot I can’t 🥵 #WhiteLotus — drew (@Tikt_AKI) November 14, 2022

me anytime leo woodall shows up in #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/OnKARLD7P1 — leandro calado (@caladoleo) November 22, 2022

someone please post a gif of Leo Woodall taking his shirt off at the pool pls 🤭 #WhiteLotus — drew (@Tikt_AKI) November 14, 2022

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 airs every Sunday on HBO, and it is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Source: thewrap.com