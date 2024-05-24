New York City Is the Place to Be This Pride Season

New York City is a bustling metropolis that captivates the hearts of millions of visitors each year. True to its reputation as the city that never sleeps, my recent trip to the Big Apple was extraordinary, filled with rich experiences, towering skyscrapers, and the vibrant energy that defines NYC. However, if you are planning a visit in June, I highly recommend exploring the city’s events that celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.

Renowned for its diversity and inclusivity, New York City is a vibrant haven for the LGBTQ+ community. Heritage of Pride, the nonprofit organization behind the city’s official LGBTQ+ Pride events, works towards a future without discrimination, ensuring equal rights for all. They not only produce events that inspire, educate, commemorate, and celebrate the diverse community, but also offer a wide range of opportunities for activism, protest, celebration, and advocacy.

This year’s New York City Pride Events include:

TEAZE: A Queer Party Experience Like No Other

June 22, 2:00 p.m. | Club Lambda BK

Kicking off Pride NYC’s festivities, attendees will immerse themselves in the ultimate 21+ queer party, hosted at one of New York’s most inclusive party venues. TEAZE invites revelers to dance the day away to the beats of beloved DJs and show-stopping performers, so get ready for an unforgettable celebration of diversity, love, and liberation.

Youth Pride

June 29, 12:00 p.m. | South Street Seaport Museum – Pier 16 & The Seaport – Pier 17

It is a vital part of NYC Pride’s mission to uplift and support the next generation of LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring they feel seen, heard, and valued, and this special occasion provides a safe and inclusive space where young people can freely express themselves, connect with others, and celebrate their identities. Set to attract more than 5,000 youth from diverse backgrounds, attendees can enjoy a range of activities including non-alcoholic beverages, free food and snacks, carnival activations, musical performances, talented DJs, and appearances by special guests.

NYC PrideFest

June 30, 11:00 a.m. | Greenwich Village

PrideFest is thrilled to be back for its annual LGBTQ+ street fair that combines exhibitors, entertainers, food, and activities for a day of fun and celebration in the name of equality. Bringing together NYC locals, tourists, families, sponsors, community leaders, local business owners, and incredible talent from around the world, PrideFest is the event you won’t want to miss. And the best part is, it’s totally free!

NYC Pride March

June 30, 11:00 a.m. | 25th Street & 5th Avenue

The inaugural Pride March occurred in 1970, one year after the Stonewall riots, and has since evolved into an annual civil rights demonstration. However, its purpose has broadened over time to include raising awareness about the fight against AIDS and honoring those lost to illness, violence, and neglect. The parade expands each year, with attendees enthusiastically celebrating the lives and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bliss Days

June 30, 2:00 p.m. | The DL

This is NYC Pride’s annual celebration that pays homage to women in the LGBTQ+ community. Formerly known as Femme Fatale, attendees are invited to come together in love, light, and appreciation while enjoying an evening of rotating DJs, dancers, pop up performances, and special guest appearances. What better way to close out Pride Weekend? All proceeds benefit NYC Pride and its annual free events.

Visit NYCPride.org for more information, ticket prices, and the latest updates.

Where to Stay

Out of the several hotel properties located in New York City, of course, you’ll want to stay somewhere close to the action. For Pride purposes, I would suggest Crowne Plaza HY36, which is conveniently located within walking distance to the Pride March route, as well as the neighborhoods of Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea, where most of the Pride celebrations and parties are held. The hotel’s central location in Hudson Yards provides easy access to the A, C, and E trains, and other nearby NYC landmarks, including The Edge, The High Line, and Times Square.

Crowne Plaza HY36 also offers a “Stay with Pride” package, which lasts through June and includes two drink vouchers to the on-site restaurant, Burgerology, and a curated bag filled with Pride necessities and goodies such as sunblock, glitter, a portable fan/spray bottle, and of course, a Pride flag. Additionally, Crowne Plaza HY36 will donate $10 for every package booked to The Ali Forney Center, a NYC-based nonprofit that protects LGBTQ+ youth from homelessness and empowers them with the tools needed to live independently.

LGBTQ+ Nightlife

New York City is famed for its vibrant LGBTQ+ nightlife, and not just during Pride season. Throughout the year, the city offers a plethora of bars, clubs, and entertainment venues that cater to every taste. From historic landmarks to trendy hotspots, here are a couple places worth checking out.

The Stonewall Inn @thestonewallinn

Known as the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, the Stonewall Inn offers a lively mix of drag shows, dance nights, and community events, making it a must-visit for its historical significance and vibrant atmosphere. It was the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots, where LGBTQ+ patrons of the bar and members of the local community took the unusual action of fighting back during a routine police raid. The events are seen as a key turning point and a catalyst for explosive growth in a gay rights movement that began in the United States in 1950 with the founding of the Mattachine Society in Los Angeles. Stonewall became the first LGBTQ+ site in the country to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places and named a National Historic Landmark.

The Eagle NYC @eaglenyc

A classic New York experience, the Eagle is a gay bar known for its various fetish nights, rooftop beer blasts, and several themed parties including it annual leather contest, Mr. Eagle NYC. Simply, the Eagle attracts a wide variety of men for cruising and all around fun. Originally operated as a longshoreman’s pub, after the 1969 Stonewall riots, the Eagle became a popular gathering point for the city’s gay leather subculture, biker groups, and sports clubs, and the bar quickly became engaged in many community-based activities such as holding tea dance benefits for national gay organizations.

Red Eye NY @redeye_ny

Located minutes away from Times Square, Red Eye is the best place to check out NYC’s hottest nightlife performers, go-go dancers, drag stars, and DJs. However, the big kicker is the fact that this venue has a full service coffee bar, while most bars and clubs rely on sugary drinks to keep their patrons fueled on the dance floor. Red Eye offers a delicious low sugar alternative to mix with their favorite spirits, touting an original menu curated by owner Sam Benedict, the current reigning Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic Bartending Champion.

Rise Bar @risebarnyc

Opening in 2015, Rise Bar, or simply Rise, is a smaller nightlife establishment that has become popular among the city LGBTQ+ community. It’s laid back and has received praise for its welcoming, diverse atmosphere. Rise is proof that you can’t have enough gay bars in Hell’s Kitchen, and there are regular events such as karaoke nights, RuPaul’s Drag Race screenings, and late night dancing on the weekends. If you’re feeling thirsty, head to Thirsty Thursdays for an evening of hot men and hot music.

So, are you ready to celebrate Pride in one of the country’s largest and gayest cities? Have you been before? If you have more recommendations on what we should check out, let us know in the comments!