New York City Legends Lady Bunny & Flotilla DeBarge Present Their Take On ‘WAP’

The brilliant (and oh so sickening) parodies by Lady Bunny have managed to touch on everything from the current White House resident to the global pandemic, but none of us ever thought we would see Lady Bunny and a fellow New York City nightlife icon partner up on one of the slickest rap songs this summer; yet, “Lardy B” & “Flotilla The Moose” have recreated Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP to brilliantly sickening results as they present DAP to the masses!

For Bunny, partnering up with longtime friend Flotilla DeBarge was a complete natural. These two New York City veterans have been in the game longer than most, sharing the stage at numerous locales, including the indomitable (and Lady Bunny created) Wigstock. The video is definitely NSFW (although Bunny herself says “no one has jobs anymore anyway”), as the gals rap about being dry “down there” and while they may reside in New York City, Bunny has already said that there is a strong chance that this video may have caused the California wildfires! The video has gained a massive amount of traction online, with Margaret Cho & Bridget Everett personally praising it. Dive into DAP below, but do with caution!

Pandemic notwithstanding, Bunny has kept herself busy recently. She created a brand new show in quarantine (Lady Bunny is C#NT-AGIOUS!) & has even performed at Voss Events recent (and revolutionary) Drive ‘N Drag events.

