New York City Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Kareem McJagger

You know that person who can walk into a room and command attention regardless of what they’re wearing or the kind of mood they’re in? Kareem McJagger is exactly that and has been during his years-long tenure of being a mother f***ing amazing human being in The Big Apple.

He’s our delightful first Instinct Hottie of 2021 and we could not think of a better person to begin what will hopefully be a much better year with. Kareem’s presence in the entertainment and nightlife world goes unmatched, not to mention his brilliant style that’s captivating, sexy and fun to look at and experience if you see him in person.

He’s what you think of in terms of being an unapologetic New Yorker with his bold confidence and attitude that, in my honest opinion, most of the gay community should emulate. Not only that but he’s kind, sweet and can make you giggle with his effervescent personality.

Get to know more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I’d have to say my energy. While it’s impossible to do 100% of the time, I always at least make an attempt to bring the energy up when I enter a situation.

I mean, I’m not doing back flips and leading cheers at a funeral (bad knees), but even a gesture to say, “Hey, I see you”, can vastly improve someone’s day. I know how much I appreciate that when someone does it for me.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My smile. I certainly didn’t have 4 teeth pulled and wear braces for all of middle school for health reasons!

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Confidence, vulnerability, empathy, and honesty. Like, if you can’t bring all 4 to the table (that we’re having sex on), even a full Cialis won’t help. I’m a sucker for body hair, too.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly [queer] man?

It’s less of a moment and more of a year and change working with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 contestant Honey Davenport. Putting my own stage career on pause was no easy decision. But the opportunity to make music and visuals with the level of production that her time on the show gave us access to was invaluable. And the content we produced was queer AF!

“Cocoa Butter” is one of my favorite choruses I’ve written. I was an artist on the song, and the video I helped produce won a Glam Award last year! Another favorite chorus that I penned was for Honey’s single “Draw the Blood” featuring fellow RPDR alum Aja. I helped to produce Glam Award-nominated music video for this song with an important and timely message of speaking up when one sees racial injustice.

I also did a lot of casting, talent wrangling, securing pieces from fashion designers and styling, and at times, fetching Red Bull. None of the music we’ve made has gone platinum (or even particle board), but working at the core of an independent production and management team has sharpened skills that have been vital for my own work during the pandemic (my Pool Cover Dress shoot, for example) and will continue to serve me and others when it’s over.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Much of my creative work before Honey’s season on Drag Race involved me doing almost everything for myself. I’m looking forward to collaborating more and taking on fewer roles so that I can dedicate more to those roles.

I’d love to write a stage show and have it go on tour. I definitely see more music in my future (gotta put that degree to use somehow, right). Plus, I have a few solid concepts for game and talk shows that are adaptable to several different types of media.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes, I have. Remember what I said about confidence, vulnerability, empathy, and honesty? Sharing that with my boyfriend is the greatest. Sharing that with close friends is the greatest. Sharing that with family (blood, chosen, or both) is the greatest. Also, body hair.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

I have a hard time choosing one, but Grease 2 will always get me to put the remote down.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Keith Boykin. His Instagram is hitting a great balance of thirst traps, socially responsible messaging, and overall good vibes.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Tate’s Cookies (double chocolate or oatmeal raisin) always hit the spot. Also, Jiffy cornbread with honey and cinnamon.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Well, if I can have a CD player, I can have a laptop and a mic, right? I’m making my own music for eternity! Or En Vogue’s Funky Divas.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It means I send y’all photos and talk at length about myself. What performer doesn’t love that! But my hope is that this will encourage someone with similar goals and inclinations. Or just make a few people chuckle and roll their eyes. Either way, readers, I hope I’ve brought the energy up in this situation, too!