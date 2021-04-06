New York Lawmaker Resigns Over Gay Island Remarks

A New York legislator, who said gays should be given an island to slowly fade away, in 40 years is now paying for his words… with his job.

According to the Times Union of Albany, Albany County legislator George Langdon IV resigned from office on Monday, April 5. This comes a week after Langdon made homophobic remarks at a local Bible camp and retreat called Camp Pinnacle during a seminar titled “A Return to Liberty under the Constitution.” The seminar and panel was hosted by William Tyron, a man currently charged with three federal misdemeanors for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the middle of his speech, Langdon referenced a previous speaker’s comments on gender issues. He then segued into mocking gay relationships.

“Everything God does is sustainable, it’s sustainable,” he said. “It’s perpetual. … Sorry, when you have homosexual relationships, it’s not perpetual. Give them an island, they’ll be gone in 40 years. Because God created us this way. There’s so much common sense that needs to be applied to our policies, our procedures that we do in our government,” he said.

After George Langdon IV’s speech found its way online, the politician was instantly met with heavy criticism. Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce, for instance, was among the crowd calling for Langdon’s resignation. He stated that Langdon’s words went against the county’s responsibility to represent the community’s diverse citizens.

“Mr. Langdon’s comments are in direct contrast to these shared priorities,” Joyce said in a statement.

In addition, Minority Leader Frank Mauriello called Langdon’s words, “unacceptable.”

“His recent statements were offensive and wrong. He is apologetic and understands the hurtful nature of his remarks. I wish George well in all his future endeavors,” Mauriello said in a statement.

Now, it seems that George Langdon IV has decided to follow that advice. On Monday, Langdon announced his official resignation.

“It was never my intention to single out or target anyone. I truly believe every individual should have the right to life and liberty in their pursuit of happiness,” he said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader Dennis Feeney says the resignation will allow members of the community to heal and find better representation.

“With his resignation, the people of his district will be free to choose a representative who shares their values of inclusivity and acceptance,” he said.

