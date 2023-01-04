NFL Player Carl Nassib Introduces His New Boyfriend on Instagram

It’s official! NFL Player Carl Nassib finally confirmed his relationship with boyfriend and Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl by posting a couple photo on Instagram.

“Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs,” the 29-year-old football player wrote as the caption of the cute pic, which shows Dahl sporting his boyfriend’s jersey, and the two of them posing side by side with all smiles.

The photo was taken outside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the Danish swimmer also posted the same couple pic on his Instagram account, along with a series of other photos and a video inside the stadium.

“Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned.

Moreover, one of the photos in his post includes another adorable photo of Dahl carrying Nassib on his back.

Prior to making their relationship Instagram official, the two of them had previously shared photos together in their respective accounts.

Dahl’s recent post with Nassib received a lot of messages of congratulations and support, and here are some of the lovely comments:

“Such an incredible game!👏 And congrats to you both!!”

“Love this and love you guys together!!!”

“aw so cute wish you guys all the best x”

Source: gayety.co