Nicholas Ashe’s Loving Post For BF Justice Smith Has Us In Tears

Here’s your daily dose of sweet and adorable, provided by Nicholas Ashe and Justice Smith.

On his Instagram account, Nicholas Ashe, of Broadway’s Choir Boy, wrote a heartfelt message to his boyfriend Justice Smith (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom). Ashe wrote the message in order to publicly celebrate Smith’s birthday. Two photos came along with the post. Both show the couple together on a dark night. Ashe is displayed hugging Smith from behind while the two sit on a railing. One photo shows the two posing for the camera, while the other one is a more candid moment of joy and bliss.

“Justice, you have been the author of all my recent smiles,” Ashe wrote to start the post. “You make me feel safe. seen. heard. inspired. admired. returning the favor has been my favorite adventure. I”ve always appreciated your authenticity, and brilliance, and passion, but you have certainly outdone yourself this year. Bravo.”

“It’s difficult to fully encapsulate my gratitude, but here’s an Instagram post to help me try,” he added. “Happy birthday, beautiful man. I love you most of all. Thank you for all this good.”

Back in June, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith and Queen Sugar star Nicholas Ashe shared their relationship with the public. In addition, the moment was the first time that Justice Smith publicly commented on his sexuality.

“Nicholas Ashe and I protested today in New Orleans,” Smith wrote on Instagram during the height of Pride month and the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests. “We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter.’ As a Black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added.”

He then added, “If your revolution is okay with letting Black trans people like Tony McDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate Black cishet men, it is anti-Black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is… But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning… Which is the right to exist.”

Justice Smith finished his post by explaining that he added pictures of himself and “Nic” to fight the tragedy appearing on many people’s social media timelines at the time. He then included the hashtags #blackboyjoy, #blacklove, and #blackqueer love.

Happy Birthday to Justice Smith and best wishes to the happy couple.