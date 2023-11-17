Nicholas Galitzine Gets Passionate with the King in ‘Mary & George’

The official teaser of ‘Mary & George’ was recently released, and it shows a first look at the passionate love affair between George and King James VI of Scotland and I of England.

Nicholas Galitzine is portraying the character of “beautiful and charismatic” George. Meanwhile, Julianne Moore is playing the role of his mother Mary Villiers, who is the mastermind behind him seducing King James I (Tony Curran).

The limited series tells the “outrageous” true story of how Mary molded her son George to become King James I’s lover to ultimately gain prestige and power. According to the official synopsis via PinkNews, the mother and son’s goal is to become “the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.”

Moreover, the teaser shows a glimpse of how their plan started, with George asking his mother if she has found him a wife. And to that, Mary replies:

“I think we aim higher: King James.”

Thereafter, we can see how attracted the King is to George from the first moment he sees him. King James can also be seen engaging in what seems to be a queer orgy, as well as a steamy scene where George is topping him. Not to mention, Galitzine himself gets it on with a few other men aside from the King.

‘Mary & George’ is set to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, as well as AMC in the US in 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the raunchy official teaser here:

