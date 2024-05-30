Nicholas Galitzine Is Set to Star As ‘Masters of the Universe’s He-Man

Nicholas Galitzine has reportedly been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Masters of the Universe’, where he is playing the role of He-Man.

Travis Knight is directing the movie for Amazon MGM and Mattel, and Chris Butler is writing the screenplay. According to Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film production and development Julie Rapaport,

“We’re thrilled to bring the beloved ‘Masters of the Universe’ to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man. This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

A prior synopsis of the film via Variety reads:

“‘Masters of the Universe’ follows Prince Adam a.k.a. He-Man, who crashes to Earth in a spaceship as a child and, decades later, returns to his home planet to defend it from the evil forces of the baddie known as Skeletor. But in order to defeat the powerful villain, he needs to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, referred to in this world as “the most powerful man in the universe.””

Moreover, Galitzine has been on a roll with landing one talked about project after another, including his recent rom-com ‘The Idea of You’ with Anne Hathaway, as well as the hit LGBTQ+ film ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez.

