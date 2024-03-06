Nicholas Galitzine & Julianne Moore on ‘Mary & George’s Queer Plot

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine are starring as the titular mother and son in the historical miniseries ‘Mary & George’.

In a new interview with Attitude, the two stars talked about the show’s queer storylines and filming intimate scenes. When asked why it’s only now that we’re getting a queer historical fiction like ‘Mary & George’, Galitzine responded:

“We’re still progressing in the right direction.”

“I think it makes sense. I think it’s great that it’s happening across the board,” Moore also agreed when the outlet mentioned whether the “changes in social and cultural attitudes” are the reason for it.

‘Mary & George’ is directed by South African filmmaker and writer Oliver Hermanus, who is gay. Talking about filming the intimate scenes in the series, Galitzine had nothing but good words to say about the director, stating:

“He had such a beautiful attention to detail. I really feel actually watching so many of those scenes, they’re so beautiful. I agree with you saying they don’t feel salacious in anyway.”

“It’s all about honesty. We’re interested in an honest portrayal of this era, Jacobean England. Certainly, from my perspective, the relationship between George and King James [Tony Curran] as the sort of the pure love that grew between them albeit it was transactional at first it grew into something really, really beautiful. And I think that’s really reflected in the scenes, which is lovely,” he further expressed.

Moreover, the 29-year-old British actor also shared his sentiments on starring in a potential sequel of his 2023 LGBTQ+ film ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’. According to Galitzine,

“I think with any opportunity of doing a sequel, I think the script has to be right. But obviously, it was so lovely to see how many people it touched, and having that resonance is incredibly important to me. So, yeah of course.”

‘Mary & George’ is set to launch on Sky Atlantic and NOW on March 5. Not to mention, it will also premiere on STARZ on April 5.

