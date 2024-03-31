Nicholas Galitzine on His Daredevil Youth & Being a Hopeless Romantic

Nicholas Galitzine is considered to be a Gen-Z queer icon after portraying LGBTQ+ roles in the rom-com film ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ and the historical drama miniseries ‘Mary & George’.

Aside from playing queer characters, the 29-year-old English actor has been on a roll with landing a wide range of roles, including a high-school football quarterback in the 2023 comedy movie ‘Bottoms’, a troubled Marine in ‘Purple Hearts’, as well as a lead singer of the hottest boyband in 2024’s ‘The Idea of You’, among others.

Despite having a successful acting career, Galitzine revealed in a new interview with The Cut that he never planned to become an actor. The outlet also noted that he thought of becoming an architect or a professional rugby player back in his daredevil era when he was young.

But before getting into that, the actor pointed out:

“Huge penis that guy’s got,” after a motorcycle passed by during the interview.

Okay – we don’t know what to say about that but that he is observant?

Going back to his rebellious teenage phase in high school, he recalled:

“I thought I was tougher than I was. I was very reckless in some ways, but I think it’s made me so much more straight-edged as an adult.”

“God, I remember smoking, as a 13-year-old, Marlboro Reds, which were just hanging around my friend’s parents’ house, and just being like, ‘This is disgusting,'” Galitzine continued.

Somewhere along the interview, the outlet noted that the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ hottie “has been dating his current girlfriend for about six months.” Talking about being a hopeless romantic, Galitzine admitted:

“I thought the love affairs of my youth had quashed the hopeless romantic in me, but I think that will always remain.”

Gotta love a hopeless romantic queer icon <3

