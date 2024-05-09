Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up on the “Guilt” of Portraying Queer Roles

Nicholas Galitzine has landed quite a number of queer roles in his career, including the well-known ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, ‘Mary & George’, as well as ‘Angelo in Legends’, ‘Handsome Devil’, and ‘The Craft: Legacy’.

In a new interview with British GQ, the 29-year-old English actor opened up about his sentiments on portraying LGBTQ+ characters, stating:

“I am Nick, and I’m not my role. I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories.”

“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt,” he admitted.

Galitzine continued by noting that he perceives characters beyond just their sexuality, expressing:

“At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

Somewhere along the interview, he also talked about fellow heartthrob Taylor Zakhar-Perez’s stunning visuals. The two of them starred as on-screen lovers in the queer rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, which is available for streaming on Prime Video.

“Look, I can speak about this ‘cause Taylor’s a close friend of mine, but Taylor is like an Adonis. It was difficult in some aspects, being so closely compared to him,” the actor stated, then proceeded on listing his insecurities, but we won’t dwell on that.

What matters is that Galitzine is a stunning, talented and versatile actor, and his filmography is a solid proof to that. <3

Sources: thepinknews.com, gq-magazine.co.uk