Nicholas Galitzine Shares ‘Purple Hearts’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments

In the midst of filming for the upcoming gay rom-com movie ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson’s Netflix romance film ‘Purple Hearts’ was also released, and it has been gaining a lot of positive response from the viewers.

‘Purple Hearts’ is a movie adaptation of the 2017 novel written by author Tess Wakefield. As per Netflix, the film tells the story of:

“an aspiring musician (Carson) [who] agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine (Galitzine), but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.”

Aside from the heartwarming love story that Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine) portray as they overcome their personal hardships together. The movie’s original soundtracks are also amazing, with their beautiful melodies, moving lyrics, and Carson’s soulful voice.

As expected, people who have watched ‘Purple Hearts,’ and inevitably loved it, tweeted their feels away, from talking about Galitzine and Carsons incredible chemistry, to admiring the English actor.

I just think that Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine’s chemistry in Purple Hearts pic.twitter.com/IDtzaX4SIS — Sarah (@barchieshome) August 6, 2022

These two scenes from Purple Hearts were literally so beautiful in ways I cannot explain🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/IRFvHVMRj2 — A✨(YourFellowBookscout) (@yf_bookscout) August 1, 2022

purple hearts got me feeling some type of way man and it’s mainly because of nicholas galitizine so thank you. — bella nicole (@bbellaa_torres) August 1, 2022

Seeing as the fans want more, Galitzine granted their request by uploading a behind-the-scenes video from ‘Purple Hearts’ on TikTok, wherein he adorably showed his goofy side.

The 27-year-old actor also shared a series of photos on his Instagram account; the first one being a photo of him and Carson together.

Aside from the success of ‘Purple Hearts,’ Galitzine is also starring alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez in the much-awaited film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 LGBTQ+ romance novel entitled ‘Red, White & Royal Blue.’