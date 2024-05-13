Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez Reunite at Prime Video Event

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez were recently reunited at Prime Video’s For Your Consideration (FYC) event, and the two hotties once again showed their playful banter, just like their ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ characters.

Advertisement

The FYC event was held on May 8, and it was a star-studded occasion, featuring Galitzine, Perez, Uma Thurman, and Rachel Hilson, as well as directors and producers Matthew López, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter. Not to mention, “Red, White & Royal Blue” author Casey McQuiston was also present.

Uma Thurman takes a selfie with her #RedWhiteAndRoyalBlue co-stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez #PrimeFYC | Deadline Studio At Prime Experience pic.twitter.com/7qQowpiouY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2024

Advertisement

According to Gayety, the FYC event is “a heartfelt celebration of artistic collaboration and friendship.” Speaking of which, Galitzine and Perez once again showed their chemistry and close bond offscreen while posing for some pics.

Like their characters in the LGBTQ+ rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, the two joked about wearing lifts, which eventually led to comparing their “dump trucks.” You can watch the behind-the-scenes video of their playful banter here:

More behind-the-scenes of Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez at the #RedWhiteAndRoyalBlue #PrimeFYC event | Deadline Studio At Prime Experience pic.twitter.com/bM0phGDPlM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2024

Advertisement

Moreover, the hit movie ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is reportedly set to for a highly anticipated sequel, which is speculated to feature a wedding plot. Galitzine and Perez are confirmed to reprise their roles as Henry and Alex, respectively.

Advertisement

More details about the sequel’s plot has yet to be disclosed as of this writing, and the release date has also yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can watch the first part of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ on Prime Video.