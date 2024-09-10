Nicholas Galitzine to Star in ‘100 Nights of Hero’s Film Adaptation

Nicholas Galitzine is starring in the upcoming film adaptation of the 2016 graphic novel “The One Hundred Nights of Hero”, which is written by Isabel Greenberg.

Advertisement

The synopsis of the novel according to Deadline reads:

“The story centers around two women, Cherry and Hero, who are in love. Cherry is married to a man named Jerome, who, despite his marriage, makes a bet with his friend, a lecherous villain named Manfred, that Manfred can seduce Cherry within 100 nights. If Manfred succeeds, Jerome will give Cherry to him. Cherry, however, isn’t interested and devises a plan with her lover, Hero, who over the course of 100 nights, will tell him a series of captivating stories to distract him from his seduction attempts.”

Not to mention, Galitzine will be playing the role of Manfred in the film adaptation, as per sources of the outlet. Filming for the feature will also reportedly begin this month.

Moreover, the 29-year-old English actor has been bagging one notable role after another, as he is also set to star in Amazon MGM and Mattel’s live-action ‘Masters of the Universe’. Prior to that, he gained wider recognition for starring in the LGBTQ+ rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, among other hit films and television shows.

Sources: deadline.com, en.wikipedia.org