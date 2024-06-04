Nicholas Galitzine’s New Look Is Giving Hollywood Heartthrob

Nicholas Galitzine was recently spotted with a new look, and it just so happens to be him going blonde AGAIN! Netizens are speculating that the new hair is for his upcoming project ‘Masters Of The Universe’, where he is playing the role of blond barbarian, He-Man.

““An upcoming project” they literally announced he’s He-Man, why the secrecy lol,” an Instagram user commented.

You can also see a video clip of the 29-year-old English actor adorably posing for a photo here. Not to mention, the actor seems to be very excited for his upcoming project, as he shared the good news via an Instagram post, writing:

““By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!” I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humor and heroism, I cannot wait to get started.”

Moreover, the live-action ‘Masters of the Universe’ film will be directed by Travis Knight, and it is written by Chris Butler. Meanwhile, the head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, Julie Rapaport, stated:

“We’re thrilled to bring the beloved ‘Masters of the Universe’ to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man. This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

‘Masters of the Universe’ will reportedly be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Sources: deadline.com, variety.com